Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer made his season debut but lasted just three innings before a reoccurrence of a blister on his pitching hand landed him back on the 15-day disabled list. Oberholtzer was sidelined by a left index finger blister during his final start of spring training March 30 and made two rehab appearances prior to his activation from the DL following Tuesday’s game. Oberholtzer allowed one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts Wednesday against the Giants.

RF George Springer returned from the seven-day concussion disabled list and belted the game-winning home run in the eighth inning, his fifth homer on the season. Springer finished 1-for-3 with a walk. He has four homers in his last 12 games and has reached base safely in 17 of 18 games with a .901 OPS in that span. “It’s awesome to be back and to go out there again and to fight with these guys again. It means a lot,” he said.

RHP Jake Buchanan is expected to be called up from Triple-A Fresno to replace injured LHP Brett Oberholtzer on the roster, MLB.com reported. Buchanan, 25, is 3-1 with a 5.06 ERA in six games (five starts) for Fresno. He went 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in 17 games (two starts) for Houston last year.

C Jason Castro homered for a second consecutive game, marking the fourth time in his career that he accomplished that feat. Castro is tied with Brad Ausmus for third place in club history for home runs by a catcher with 41.

3B Luis Valbuena hit his team-leading eighth home run in the sixth inning off Giants RHP Tim Hudson. He is one of just four third basemen in club history to hit eight homers in the team’s first 34 games, joining Morgan Ensberg (10 in 2006), Ken Caminiti (eight in 2000) and Doug Rader (eight in 1970).