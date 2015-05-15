Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Preston Tucker, in his fifth career game, had three hits, doubled twice and sparked a four-run seventh inning with an RBI double. The last Astro to have a three-hit game within his first five career games was Enrique Hernandez on July 4, 2014, at the Los Angeles Angels.

2B Jose Altuve went 2-for-3 with two steals, a double and was intentionally walked for the sixth time this season, which is tied for first in the majors along with Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera and DH Victor Martinez. Altuve now leads the American League with 13 stolen bases on the year.

RHP Jake Buchanan was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to fill the roster void left by LHP Brett Oberholtzer returning to the 15-day disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. Buchanan, who made 17 appearances (two starts) with the Astros last season, went 3-1 with a 5.08 ERA with the Grizzlies and will work in long relief.

1B Jon Singleton finished 4-for-6 with two home runs and 10 RBIs for Triple-A Fresno in a 17-6 win over Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. The 23-year-old entered Thursday leading the minor leagues with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, and given the Astros’ ongoing struggles at first base and designated hitter, the conversation for what happens next suddenly includes Singleton. “He’s making a case for consideration,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’re very aware of what’s going on below us in the minors. We know what’s going on here with our guys. There’s no doubt Singleton is making a push to factor back into the major league roster.”

RHP Roberto Hernandez went six innings for the sixth consecutive start, allowing four runs on six hits while walking three in his 6 1/3 innings of work. Hernandez retired 10 consecutive batters from the third through the sixth innings.