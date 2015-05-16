Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker became the first rookie in club history to record consecutive games with multiple doubles, finishing 2-for-4 with doubles in the second inning and the fifth. Tucker is just one of 18 players in club history with multiple doubles in back-to-back games and the first since Chris Carter did so from July 20-22, 2014.

2B Jose Altuve hit his fifth home run of the season, a three-run shot off Blue Jays RHP R.A. Dickey in the fourth inning. Altuve did not hit his fifth home run until Aug. 11 of last season, doing so against the Minnesota Twins. His 422-foot shot marked his third homer this month.

RF George Springer hit a leadoff home run in the third inning, his fifth home run in his last 14 games. Springer has two homers in three games since returning from the seven-day concussion disabled list.

LHP Dallas Keuchel improved to 5-0 on the season despite failing to record a quality start for a second consecutive outing. He is the first Astros starter to open a season 5-0 since RHP Roger Clemens went 9-0 in 2004. Keuchel, who allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts, has surrendered four runs in consecutive outings for the first time since July of 2014.