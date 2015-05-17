Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Marwin Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the sixth inning Saturday night against the Blue Jays. The home run was his second of the season and snapped a homer-less drought of 74 at-bats.

DH Evan Gattis belted a two-run homer in the third inning off Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada on Saturday night. Gattis, who finished 2-for-4, has seven home runs this season and is hitting .333 (4-for-12) since snapping an 0-for-19 skid.

RHP Scott Feldman struck out a season-high 10 batters Saturday en route to his third victory of the season. The strikeout total was his highest since he fanned 12 on May 1, 2013, against San Diego. Feldman allowed all three of his runs in the first inning and has a 12.38 ERA in the first inning this season.

1B Chris Carter finished 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the Astros’ four-run sixth inning Saturday night against the Blue Jays. He has six home runs this season. His three RBIs mark a season high and are his most since he drove in three runs on Sept. 5, 2014, at Oakland.