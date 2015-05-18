Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Preston Tucker has been a great addition to the Astros outfield since being called up May 7. Tucker hit .333 through his first seven games with Houston, including four doubles. “You never know what to expect,” manager A.J. Hinch said of the rookie. “The success he’s had is tremendous, and a big boost for us, contributing from the outset. He’s drawn some key walks, gotten some hits we all remember. He’s playing left field in a park that he’s not accustomed to. I‘m proud of how he’s adapted.”

CF Jake Marisnick hit only .143 (3-for-21) while batting leadoff, so manager A.J. Hinch dropped him to ninth in the order, where Marisnick had started the season. When Marisnick hit leadoff, leading hitter Jose Altuve moved down to second in the lineup. Altuve returned to bat leadoff with Marisnick back to the ninth spot. Hinch stressed he believed in tandems in the lineup and liked Marisnick hitting in front of Altuve for his ability to get on base.

RHP Lance McCullers will make his major league debut for the Astros on Monday at home against the Oakland Athletics.

RF Colby Rasmus, signed as a free agent in the offseason, hit his seventh home run of the season in the sixth inning Sunday, which proved to be the winning run in Houston’s 4-2 victory. “Colby is the type of hitter who can change the face of the game,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Rasmus. “He’s got a lot of experience. He is going to get a pretty good pitch to hit.” Rasmus said he sat on the bench the final month of the season last year in Toronto while the Blue Jays were still alive for the playoffs. “There’s something to it (playing against Toronto), the way things ended last year,” said Rasmus. “It left a bad taste in my mouth. I was happy to help my team (today), rather than do something against them.”

3B Luis Valbuena hit a solo homer in the first inning Sunday, his team ending 10th of the season. Valbuena is one of only two Astros third basemen to hit 10 or more homers in the team’s first 38 games. Morgan Ensberg hit 11 in 2006.