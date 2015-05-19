Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 0-for-3, snapping his 29-game hitting streak against the Athletics. Altuve compiled the second-longest hitting streak ever against the A‘s, trailing only a 31-game streak compiled by Luke Appling from 1939-40.

RF George Springer finished 0-for-1 with three walks, increasing his season total of bases on balls to 24. Springer ranks fourth in the American League in walks despite missing six games after sustaining a concussion earlier this month.

SS Jed Lowrie was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Lance McCullers. Lowie underwent surgery May 1 to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, and he is out until at least the All-Star break.

RHP Lance McCullers made his major league debut and allowed one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings against Oakland. He became just the sixth starting pitcher in club history to allow one run or none in his debut, joining RHP Jarred Cosart (July 12, 2013), LHP Dallas Keuchel (June 17, 2012), LHP Carlos Hernandez (Aug. 18, 2001), RHP Manny Hernandez (June 5, 1986) and RHP Dan Larson (July 18, 1976).

RHP Samuel Deduno was placed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to May 14) due to a lower back strain. He might be able to return in early June. Deduno is 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA in nine games, including two starts.