Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jos Altuve snapped a three-game hitless skid with a two-hit performance. Altuve has just one hitless streak of four games in his career (May 19-22, 2013). He has hit safely in 30 of his last 31 games against Oakland and, following his 2-for-5 performance, is batting .371 (49-for-132) during that stretch.

RF George Springer recorded a pair of walks on Tuesday night and, after his three-walk effort on Monday night, has five walks in his last eight plate appearances. Springer has totaled 13 walks in his last 12 games and has four more walks (26) than hits (22) on the season.

C Jason Castro moved into sole possession of third place in club history for home runs by a catcher with 42, passing Brad Ausmus (41). Castro, who homered off Athletics LHP Fernando Abad in the eighth inning, trails John Bateman (44) and franchise leader Alan Ashby (69).

RHP Roberto Hernandez turned in his fifth quality start and tossed at least six innings for a seventh consecutive outing. Hernandez allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in six innings and lowered his ERA to 3.99, his best mark through eight starts since he had a 3.83 ERA in 2011.