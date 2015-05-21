Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will remain behind in Houston while the team travels to Detroit and throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Oberholtzer was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 13 with a left index finger blister. The club will make a decision on a potential rehab assignment based on the results of his bullpen.

LHP Dallas Keuchel notched his sixth win by working seven innings and allowing just one unearned run on six hits and two walks. He became the first Astros starter to open a season 6-0 since Roger Clemens started the 2009 season 9-0. He now owns an eight-game winning streak dating back to Sept. 14, 2014.

SS Marwin Gonzalez went 2-for-4 and hit his eighth double of the season leading off the third inning. He ranks second on the club in doubles and 10 of his last 20 hits have been for extra-base hits.

DH Evan Gattis finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs, smacking a two-run home run off Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn in the sixth inning that gave the Astros the lead for good. Gattis has eight home runs on the season, two in his last five games, and recorded his team-leading sixth multi-RBI game. The Astros improved to 10-2 when Gattis records an RBI.