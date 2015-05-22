Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker hit his first career home run on Thursday, a solo blast off Detroit closer Joakim Soria to tie the score at 5. Tucker’s home run came in his 29th official at-bat and raised his average to .310. It was also his first pinch-hitting appearance after nine starts since the left-handed batter was elevated from Triple-A Fresno on May 7. He was leading minor league baseball with 10 home runs prior to joining the Astros. The last Astro to hit his first major league homer as a pinch hitter was Rick Ankiel on April, 17, 2013, at Oakland.

RHP Collin McHugh will try to build off his start against Toronto on Sunday when he faces the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday night. McHugh held the Blue Jays to two runs in seven innings while striking out nine. It was a nice rebound from his previous start, when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings to San Francisco in his first loss of the season. He will not only oppose the Tigers for the first time in his career, he has pitched against just one of Detroit’s hitters -- LF Yoenis Cespedes, who is 1-for-3 against him.

RHP Scott Feldman gave up five runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits in six innings against Detroit on Thursday afternoon. He was fortunate to escape with a no-decision in the extra innings loss. Feldman has given up at least three runs in each of his four May starts. He gave up at least one hit in every inning on Thursday, including a two-run homer to Nick Castellanos in the fourth. “I thought he minimized the damage the best he could,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I know he wasn’t pleased and felt like he could have done a little bit more.”

LHP Tony Sipp served up James McCann’s game-winning home run at Detroit on Thursday. Sipp, who was pitching for the third consecutive day, allowed the walk-off hit on an 0-2 pitch. Right-handers were batting .133 against him and he had not allowed a home run until McCann’s blast. “He’s had a ton of success,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He just hung a split and game over. It was a two-strike pitch and he did his job getting ahead. McCann put a pretty good swing on it but I’ll take Tony Sipp against righties.”

RHP Samuel Deduno will throw a bullpen session during the team’s weekend stay in Detroit. He went on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a lower back strain. An MRI the next day only showed inflammation and the club is hopeful he will return when he’s eligible to come off the DL. “We got good news that the requirements are just rest and a little bit of rehab,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “We escaped a bigger injury, so he’s mending well.”

RHP Josh Fields suffered a bone contusion to the outside of his right knee when he was struck by Anthony Gose’s line drive at Detroit on Thursday. X-rays on Fields’ knee were negative after he limped off the field. ”“He’s going to be down for a little bit,” manager A.J. Hinch said.