Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 on Friday and his average dropped below .300 at .299. He hit .200 during the last homestand and is 1-for-9 during the first two games of the current road trip. “He can make contact with a lot of pitches and his strike zone has widened a little bit,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s found himself pressing to get hits.”

LHP Brett Oberholtzer threw a bullpen session on Thursday as he works his way back from a blister on his left hand. Oberholtzer, who is on his second DL stint with the injury, could begin a rehab assignment next week. It’s uncertain whether he will return to the rotation or go into the bullpen when he’s ready to come off the DL. Obeerholtzer has appeared in only one game this season.

RHP Collin McHugh suffered his second loss of the season on Friday. He gave up at least one hit every inning against the Detroit Tigers but the only runs he allowed were J.D. Martinez’s three-run homer in the third. “It seemed like every mistake was hit with some authority,” Manager A.J. Hinch said. “They’re a good hitting ballclub and they showed it tonight, just by piling up the hits. It was a matter of one swing that took a lot out of (McHugh‘s) night.”

RHP Lance McCullers makes his second career start when he opposes the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon. He pitched 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut on Monday, holding Oakland to one run on three hits with five strikeouts. The 21-year-old skipped the Triple A level after striking out 43 batters in 29 innings at Double A Corpus Christi while posting an 0.62 ERA.

RHP Josh Fields escaped serious injury when he was struck by a line drive during Detroit’s 6-5, 11-inning victory on Thursday but he probably will not pitch again during the weekend series. X-rays were negative and Fields was diagnosed with a bone contusion on the side of his right knee. “He’s moving around OK,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He got a lot of treatment (Friday) and he’s sore. It may take a day or two for him to get back going again.”