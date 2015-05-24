Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker made his 11th start on Saturday since being called up from Triple-A Fresno on May 7. Tucker sparked the Astros’ two-run rally in the sixth with a two-out single. Tucker, who hit his first major-league home run earlier in the series, is now batting .286. “It’s a combination of keeping guys fresh and keeping Tucker’s bat in the lineup,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “I‘m happy with his at-bats. He’s earned his playing time.”

RHP Roberto Hernandez will face a familiar foe at Comerica Park on Sunday. He spent his first seven seasons with Cleveland and has started more games against the Tigers than any other team in his career. He has an 8-6 record with a 4.10 ERA in those 18 starts, including two complete games. Currently, he has pitched at least six innings in his last seven starts, including a six-inning outing against Oakland on Tuesday when he notched his second victory of the season. The Astros are 4-4 in his starts.

RHP Lance McCullers recorded his first major-league victory on Saturday, holding the Detroit Tigers to two runs on six hits while striking out six in six innings. McCullers, who was making his second start after getting called up from the minors, threw 100 pitches. He was aided by a fifth-inning triple play. “The command of his breaking ball was huge today,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He was in the strike zone against right-handed hitters, which is key because they can’t just look for his fastball.”

RHP Samuel Deduno threw a bullpen session on Saturday and felt no discomfort. He went on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with a lower back strain. “He got a little fatigued at the end but there was no pain or issue with the back,” manager A.J. Hinch said. Deduno will throw another bullpen session in Baltimore early next week before facing batters again.

1B Chris Carter recorded just his third multihit game of the season on Saturday as he smacked two singles against Detroit starter Kyle Lobstein. He scored the go-ahead run following his second hit and also drew a walk. Carter is still hitting just .168 and has been dropped to the No. 6 spot in the batting order.