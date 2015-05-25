Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker hit his second pinch-hit home run in four days on Sunday, a game-tying, three-run blast off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez. He hit his first major-league home run off Tigers closer Joakim Soria. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first player in Astros history with two pinch-hit homers in a series. The last major-league rookie to hit two pinch-hit home runs in a series was Cincinnati’s Reggie Taylor against Colorado in August 2002.

2B Jose Altuve was given a day off on Sunday. Altuve, who had been the only Astro to appear in every game this season, was hitting .094 (3-for-32) in his last eight games with two runs scored, one RBI, one walk and four strikeouts. The 2014 American League batting champ has seen his average dip from .338 to .294 during that stretch.

RF George Springer batted leadoff with Jose Altuve being rested on Sunday. He reached base twice and also had a sacrifice. Springer scored the Astros’ first run and later swiped his 11th stolen base, three behind team-leader Altuve. Springer has seven hits in his last five games, inching his batting average to .210.

LHP Dallas Keuchel seeks to remain undefeated in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore on Monday night. He’s the first Astros starter to go 6-0 at the beginning of a season since Rogers Clemens won his first nine decisions in 2004. Keuchel, who is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against the Orioles, leads all American League pitchers in ERA (1.67) and opponents batting average (.186). His eight-game winning streak, dating back to last September, is the longest active streak by a starting picher.

DH Evan Gattis came up a double shy of a cycle in Sunday’s game at Detroit while scoring three runs and knocking in three more. Gattis was walked intentionally in his last at-bat, denying him a chance at the cycle. He started the rally from a four-run deficit with a solo homer in the sixth. His second triple of the series, which drove in two runs, highlighted Houston’s three-run first inning. “I don’t know if he’s going to get a third one the rest of the year but he’s got two more than a lot of guys in that clubhouse,” manager A.J. Hinch said of his cleanup hitter’s triples.

RHP Josh Fields pitched an inning of scoreless relief on Sunday after being struck by a line drive on Thursday. Fields, who struck out two batters, suffered a bone contusion to the side of his right knee but X-rays were negative. He has been one of the team’s most reliable relievers this season, going 2-0 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 appearances.