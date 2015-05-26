FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 27, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister) could have a rehab start later in week. Oberholtzer has appeared in one game this season, allowing one run over three innings May 13 against the Giants.

IF Marwin Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup Monday after colliding with Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday the previous day. The versatile Gonzalez entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement, and he could be back in the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

RHP Lance McCullers will start a game this weekend in Houston against the White Sox. McCullers allowed two runs over six innings Saturday against the Tigers to earn his first major league victory.

RHP Samuel Deduno (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Baltimore. If everything goes well, he will have a rehab assignment later in the week, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.