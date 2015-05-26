Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer (blister) could have a rehab start later in week. Oberholtzer has appeared in one game this season, allowing one run over three innings May 13 against the Giants.

IF Marwin Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup Monday after colliding with Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday the previous day. The versatile Gonzalez entered the game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement, and he could be back in the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

RHP Lance McCullers will start a game this weekend in Houston against the White Sox. McCullers allowed two runs over six innings Saturday against the Tigers to earn his first major league victory.

RHP Samuel Deduno (back) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Baltimore. If everything goes well, he will have a rehab assignment later in the week, Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.