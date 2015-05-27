Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer gets a rehab start on Wednesday at Triple-A Fresno. Oberholtzer has been on the DL with a left index finger blister.

RF George Springer appears to be adjusting just fine to the leadoff spot. After three games batting first, he’s now 6-for-12 and giving the already-strong Houston offense some more punch. Springer went 2-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over the Orioles.

C Jason Castro has been coming up with timely hits in the last few games, and he did it again in Tuesday’s win. Castro’s tie-breaking RBI double gave the Astros the lead for good in the seventh, and he’s now got five hits and four RBIs in his last four games.

RHP Scott Feldman won his second straight game Tuesday by doing a good job of working his way out of trouble in a strong six-inning effort. Feldman allowed batters on base in every inning, but the Astros turned three double plays behind him, and the Orioles left runners at second and third in another frame as the right-hander kept stopping Baltimore. “I was battling out there,” Feldman said. “Didn’t really have too good of command. The guys made some great plays behind me, turned a couple of big double plays for us.”

3B Luis Valbuena’s been struggling lately. He entered Tuesday’s game 0-for-14, and manager A.J. Hinch moved him down to the No. 6 spot to ease the pressure, and Valbuena went 2-for-4 with a key two-run single late in the game. He also doubled earlier in the game and swung the bat well throughout. ”I‘m looking for the pitch, and I hit [it well],“ he said of the two-run hit in the eighth.”