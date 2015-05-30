Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi and made his debut on a major league roster. Feliz, 21, will work out of the bullpen after allowing one hit and one run while recording seven strikeouts over four innings of relief in his lone appearance for the Hooks on Tuesday. He was 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA in eight appearances (six starts) with High Class A Lancaster.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will be activated from the 15-day disabled list in time to start on Monday night against Baltimore. Oberholtzer has made just one start this season while battling a reoccurring blister on his left index finger. He threw 54 pitches against the San Francisco Giants in his season debut on May 13 before landing back on the DL.

DH Evan Gattis finished 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to a season-long five games. Gattis is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three doubles, a triple and two home runs plus five RBIs during that span. He recorded consecutive multi-hit games for the second time this season.

RHP Scott Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning to repair a torn medial meniscus. Feldman (4-4, 4.80 ERA) sustained the injury on Tuesday in Baltimore while fielding a ground ball. He is expected to miss approximately six weeks.