Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker recorded his sixth multi-hit game and second in succession with his 2-for-4 effort. Tucker has 19 hits through 18 career games, marking the most hits for a Houston player through his first 18 games since Jose Altuve (23) and Jimmy Paredes (20) in 2011.

LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed his second consecutive complete game and set a career high with 11 strikeouts. He also recorded his second career shutout (also May 13, 2014, against Texas) and became the first Houston pitcher with consecutive complete games since RHP Roy Oswalt (Sept. 6-11, 2008).

CF Jake Marisnick finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base, reaching base twice in a game for the first time since May 20. Marisnick also recorded a stolen base, his 10th on the season and first since May 1. It marked just the third time this season that Marisnick had recorded a hit, a walk and a stolen base in the same game.

DH Evan Gattis recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Gattis, who extended his hitting streak to six games, leads the team with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. Gattis owns a .929 OPS over his last 32 games.