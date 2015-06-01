Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi after making his major league debut on Sunday against the White Sox. Feliz allowed a leadoff double to White Sox SS Carlos Sanchez but settled down to retire the next three batters in order, including a strikeout of White Sox 1B Adam LaRoche. Feliz made just one appearance for the Hooks before being recalled on Friday when RHP Scott Feldman landed on the 15-day disabled list following right knee surgery.

SS Jonathan Villar recorded his second multi-hit game in his last four starts, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. Villar is batting .333 (15-for-45) with six extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple) over his last 17 games.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was activated from the 15-day disabled list and will start the series opener against the Orioles on Monday night. Oberholtzer began the season on the DL after developing a blister on his left index finger and departed his only start of the season on May 13 after the blister redeveloped. He was placed back on the DL on May 14.

DH Evan Gattis stretched his hitting streak to seven games with his ninth-inning double off White Sox LHP John Danks. Eight of his last 13 hits have gone for extra bases (four doubles, one triple, three homers) and Gattis is batting .277 (33-for-119) with 10 homers and 30 RBIs over his last 33 games.