Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LF Preston Tucker doubled in the fourth inning, increasing his season total to eight. He entered play ranked third among American League rookies in doubles, and his total through his first 20 career games is a franchise record.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in his second start of the season. Oberholtzer previously dealt with a reoccurring blister on his left index finger, but against the Orioles, he allowed three or fewer walks for the 36th consecutive appearance, a streak that ranks 13th in club history.

DH Evan Gattis recorded a two-run single to right to cap a four-run, seventh-inning rally. Gattis leads the club with 33 RBIs and the Astros improved to 13-4 when he drives in a run. Since April 26, Gattis leads the American League with 32 RBIs and currently has an eight-game hitting streak.

C Jason Castro left in the bottom of the seventh inning with a right knee contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fifth.