Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh threw a season-high 111 pitches over seven innings against Baltimore and allowed all four of his runs in the second inning. He faced the minimum in six of his seven innings and retired the final seven batters he faced after enjoying a string of eight consecutive batters retired earlier in his outing.

RHP Pat Neshek, who worked a perfect eighth inning, has not allowed a run in 16 consecutive appearances dating to April 27. His scoreless-appearances strike is the third-longest active streak in the majors. Neshek has yet to issue a walk this season, starting the year with a club-record 24 consecutive appearances without a walk. He is the first pitcher to accomplish that feat since RHP Mark Eichhorn in 1991.

1B Chris Carter extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. It is the second-longest hitting streak of his career. Carter, who is batting .364 (12-for-33) during his current streak, recorded a hit in 12 consecutive games from Aug. 31-Sept. 14, 2014.

C Jason Castro will remain on the active roster, but his status for the remainder of the series is cloudy after sustaining a right knee contusion in the series opener Monday. Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez plunked Castro on the knee with a pitch in the fifth inning Monday night, and Castro was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. Castro sat out Tuesday.