Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer belted his eighth home run of the season in the sixth inning off Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez and matched his season-long hitting streak of four games. Springer has batted leadoff in each of the last 10 games and, after finishing 2-for-3 on Wednesday night, is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with six walks atop the order.

LHP Dallas Keuchel was selected the American League Pitcher of the Month for a second consecutive month after finishing 4-1 with a 2.62 ERA in May. Keuchel struck out 38 batters in a league-leading 44 2/3 innings and allowed a .233 opponents average while closing the month with consecutive complete games.

RHP Lance McCullers recorded his first professional complete game and became the first Astros rookie to strike out 11 batters while also going the distance since RHP Roy Oswalt fanned 12 on Sept. 9, 2001 against the Brewers. McCullers also joined RHP Shane Reynolds as the second rookie in franchise history with 11-plus strikeouts and no walks, with Reynolds accomplishing the feat on July 23, 1994 against the Pirates.

1B Chris Carter extended his hitting streak to a season-long 11 games by recording his 11th career multi-home run game. Carter belted solo homers off Orioles RHP Miguel Gonzalez in the second and fifth innings, his ninth and 10th homers on the season. His 11 multi-homer games since 2013 are tied with Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion for the most in the majors in that span, and his 441-foot homer in the fifth inning as the longest hit at Minute Maid Park this season.

C Jason Castro, who left Monday’s game due to a right knee contusion and didn’t play Tuesday, was back in the starting lineup Wednesday. He went 0-for-3 in Houston’s 3-1 win over Baltimore.