Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer reached base safely with a walk in the sixth inning, his 34th walk of the season. He entered the day ranked fourth in the American League in that category, and he has reached base in each of the 11 games he started batting leadoff. Springer owns a .396 on-base percentage batting atop the order.

LHP Dallas Keuchel posted his American League-leading ninth quality start of the season, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings. Keuchel has produced 23 consecutive starts of at least six innings pitched, the longest active streak in the majors. The last Houston pitcher with a streak of that length was RHP Brett Myers, who strung together 32 consecutive starts of at least six innings from April 7-Sept. 24, 2010.

C Hank Conger finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his third homer of the season and first since May 2. Conger added a double in the seventh inning for his second multi-hit game of the season and his first game with multiple extra-base hits since July 12, 2014.

1B Chris Carter extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 12 games with a double to left field in the fourth inning. Carter is batting .375 (15-for-40) with six extra-base hits (three doubles and three homers) in that span. His previous 12-game hitting streak spanned Aug. 31-Sept. 14, 2014.