Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer will make only his third start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has twice been on the disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. His first start of the season was May 13 when he aggravated the injury and returned to the DL. He returned Monday and did not factor in the decision of a 6 1/3-inning outing in the 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The 25-year-old allowed two runs on seven hits. He is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays.

RF George Springer was 2-for-4 in Friday’s 6-2 loss at Toronto and has reached in each of his 12 games in the leadoff spot (14 hits, seven walks). They are his first career at-bats batting No. 1 in the lineup.

RHP Will Harris, who limped off the mound after he was hit by the barrel of a broken bat during an inning-ending double play on Thursday, said Friday that he will not miss any time. “It’s fine,” he said. “It was fine (Thursday) about 10 or 15 minutes after it happened. It’s just a little bruised, a little swelling, but it’s nothing at all. I don’t even feel it. I don’t even feel it when I‘m walking. I‘m sure it’s 100 percent fine.”

C Jason Castro hit his sixth home run of the season in the ninth inning of Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 43 career homers as a catcher, one shy of second place on the club’s all-time list for homers by a catcher held by C John Bateman. C Alan Ashby, now an Astros broadcaster, tops the list with 69 homers.

RHP Roberto Hernandez allowed nine hits, two walks and six runs (five earned) Friday in a 6-2 loss at Toronto. He has lost his past four decisions against the Blue Jays, allowing 17 earned runs over his past 16 1/3 innings against them. He allowed two homers on Friday for a total of 10 in his past 35 2/3 innings against Toronto.

1B Chris Carter was 0-for-3 in the 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to snap a 12-game hit streak, which matched the longest in his career. He hit .375 (15-for-40) with three homers in that span, dating to May 23. His last 12-game stretch was from Aug. 31-Sept. 14, 2014.