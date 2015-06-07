Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock threw live batting practice Saturday for Double-A Corpus Christi, according to the Houston Chronicle. Peacock has been out since mid-April due to a left intercostal strain.

2B Jose Altuve was 3-for-4 with an RBI in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays. It was his 17th game this season batting second in the lineup. He increased his batting average to .303 (20-for-66) from the No. 2 spot in Saturday’s game. He has batted in the leadoff spot for 39 games this season. He is batting .302 (49-for-162) from the No. 1 spot.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer has yet to reach six innings in his three starts this season. He lasted only 3 2/3 innings Saturday, allowing six hits, three walks and four runs (two earned). He has seen limited action this season because he has spent two stints on the disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. “I knew I wasn’t going to be perfect, but I wanted to go a little deeper in the game than I did,” Oberholtzer said.

RF George Springer had his 12-game streak of reaching base stopped Saturday when he was 0-for-4 and grounded into a double play in a 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Manager A.J. Hinch suggested that Springer, who has been batting leadoff, might get a day off Sunday in the series finale at Toronto.

RHP Collin McHugh will make his 12th start of the season Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. McHugh defeated the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday when he allowed four runs on six hits in seven innings. All four runs and five of the hits came in the second inning. He did not allow a hit in his final five innings, allowing the Astros to come back and win 6-4. He has faced the Blue Jays once this season, May 17, when he earned the win by allowing two runs in seven innings while recording nine strikeouts. He is 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA in two starts against Toronto.

DH Evan Gattis was 2-for-4 in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Since April 26, he has batted .277 (39-for-141) with seven doubles, 11 homers and 35 RBIs in 39 games. Entering Saturday, he led the American League in RBIs and was tied for first in homers during that time frame.

1B Chris Carter did not start Saturday for the first time since May 2, but he entered the 7-2 loss to Toronto in the seventh as a pinch hitter for 3B Luis Valbuena. Carter struck out and stayed in the game at first base. Carter, who had a 12-game hitting streak snapped Friday, also struck out to end the game.