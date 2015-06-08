Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer reached base four times in the Astros’ 7-6 loss Sunday to the Blue Jays, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a hit by pitch. He last reached base four times in a game June 29, 2014.

RHP Jake Buchanan was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after Sunday’s game. Buchanan, 25, had no decisions and a 2.00 ERA in five relief appearances for Houston.

RHP Collin McHugh allowed seven hits, three walks and three runs in six innings and did not factor in the decision Sunday in the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He has pitched at least six innings in four straight starts and in nine of 11 on the season. He allowed two home runs Sunday and has given up 10 since May 1 after not allowing one in April.

SS Carlos Correa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft, will be added to Houston’s major league roster Monday. He is 20 years old.

OF Jake Marisnick homered in the third inning of the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. It was his first start since Thursday and his fourth homer of the season. He ended a 31-game homerless drought.

RHP Pat Neshek walked 1B Justin Smoak in the eighth inning of the Astros’ 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. It was the first walk he allowed this season, spanning 21 1/3 innings over 25 games. It was the second-longest streak in major league history to start a season without a walk. RHP Mark Eichhorn went 30 games in 1991 without allowing a walk.

RHP Lance McCullers will make his fifth major league start Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. The 21-year-old struck 11 in defeating the Orioles 3-1 Wednesday in his first complete game as a professional. He is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his only career start against the White Sox that lasted 4 1/3 innings.