Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez is expected to be called up from Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday to start the series finale against the White Sox. The 23-year-old prospect is 3-0 in five starts with a 1.37 ERA over 26 innings with Corpus Christi. He has 37 strikeouts and just nine walks. RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 5.18) was originally slated to start, but he moves to the bullpen.

SS Alex Bregman from Louisiana State was the selected No. 2 overall by the Astros in the draft Monday. Bregman, from Albuquerque, N.M., hit a two-run single in the eighth inning Sunday to help the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, securing their second trip to the College World Series in three seasons. Bregman is hitting .312 with a .406 on-base percentage, nine homers and 49 RBIs in 63 games during his junior season at LSU. He is one of four finalists for the Golden Spikes award that goes to the best player in college baseball.

OF Kyle Tucker, the younger brother of current Astros OF Preston Tucker, was drafted No. 5 overall by Houston. Kyle Tucker, a lefty hitter from H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., batted .407 with six doubles and eight homers in his final high school season.

RHP Thomas Eshelman from Cal State-Fullerton was an Astros’ second round pick, going at No. 46. The junior got a save Monday in a 4-3, 11-inning win over Louisville that put the Titans in the College World Series. It was his first relief appearance of the season. Through 18 games (17 starts), Eshelman is 8-5 with a 1.58 ERA. He has 131 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings.

LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-1, 1.85) is 1-0 this season against the White Sox as he takes the mound Tuesday at Chicago. He had a career-high 11 strikeouts and a complete game in his start against the White Sox on May 30. Keuchel, the AL Pitcher of the Month in two consecutive months, was only the third pitcher in club history to win the award two times in a single season. He struck out seven batters and walked one in his last start, a no-decision Thursday against the Orioles.

SS Carlos Correa had his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno, and he inserted in the starting lineup Monday, batting sixth against the White Sox. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. “I‘m just real happy, really excited to be out here,” said the 20-year-old Correa, the youngest player in the big leagues. “It’s a great moment for me and my family to be able to get called up like this, and a special day like this, a day the draft is going on.” The first overall pick in the 2012 draft, Correa batted .335 with 21 doubles, 10 homers, 44 RBIs and 18 steals in 53 combined games between Double-A Corpus Christi and Fresno.

RHP Roberto Hernandez (2-5, 5.18) is being bumped to the Astros’ bullpen. Over his past three starts, Hernandez is 0-2 with an 8.82 ERA. He has just one win in his past seven starts.

RHP Lance McCullers (2-1) took his first loss of the season after giving up three runs on four hits in a career-high seven innings Monday against the White Sox. He struck out seven to tie a franchise record by recording at least five strikeouts in each of his first five career starts. His 36 strikeouts are tied for the most by a Houston pitcher through his first five games.

3B Matt Dominguez was designated for assignment by the Astros on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for SS Carlos Correa. He had spent the entire season at Triple-A Fresno, where he was hitting .251/.289/.371 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 45 games. Dominguez was Houston’s regular third baseman from 2012-14, including 157 games during 2014 when he batted .215 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs.