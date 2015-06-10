Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez makes his major league debut against White Sox in Wednesday’s series finale. Velasquez, 23, makes the leap from Double-A Corpus Christi, where he was 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts. “They always say it’s a goal to make it to the big leagues but the hardest part is maintaining your spot, to stay here,” he said. “That’s my whole goal, to stay healthy and to help this team win.”

LF Preston Tucker was back in the Houston starting lineup on Wednesday after a two-day break. He was battling .263 with two homers and nine RBIs in 25 games entering Tuesday. The Astros selected his younger brother, Kyle, with the fifth overall pick in Monday’s major league draft. “I think I was probably more excited than he was,” Preston Tucker told the Houston Chronicle. “I think he’s ready to see what the Astros have in store for him and I think he’s real excited.”

2B Jose Altuve still leads the AL All-Star balloting with 2,809,721 votes in third-round results announced this week. Altuve was 0-for-4 on Tuesday but was still batting .295 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. Now in his fifth season, Altuve is a two-time Astros All-Star.

LHP Dallas Keuchel (7-2) worked seven innings and gave up two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five. It was his 10th quality start of the season and he’s now gone six-plus innings in each of his last 24 starts. Keuchel is now 2-2 with a 2.30 ERA lifetime against Chicago, but 0-2 in two career starts at U.S. Cellular Field.

SS Carlos Correa was the youngest shortstop since 2010 to record a hit and RBI in a big league debut on Monday. On Tuesday and hit two-run homer in the ninth. “He’s very impressive,” said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. “Usually you’ll see some jitters or something. He’s not rushed. He’s a Major League player and he’s going to give people fits for a long time.”