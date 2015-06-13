Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock made his first injury-rehab appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday night, tossing two scoreless innings in a start at Midland. Peacock allowed two hits and issued one walk while recording two strikeouts on 37 pitches. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain on April 15.

Astros 2B Jose Altuve departed in the first inning against Seattle on Friday night due to discomfort in his right hamstring.

2B Jose Altuve departed in the first inning with discomfort in his right hamstring. After legging out an infield single in his first at-bat, Altuve attempted to beat out a second infield grounder during the Astros’ eight-run frame but came up limping on the play. He will be reevaluated but will not play on Saturday, and his status is day-to-day.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer posted the best start of this season, working eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. It marked his longest outing since he tossed a shutout as a rookie against the Mariners on Sept. 1, 2013. His five strikeouts are his most in a start since Sept. 12, 2014 against the Los Angeles Angels.

SS Carlos Correa hit his first career home run at Minute Maid Park and now has two home runs in his first four career games. He is just the third player in club history to accomplish that feat, joining Glen Davis (1984) and Ken Caminiti (1987).