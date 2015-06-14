Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock returned to Houston for re-evaluation after experiencing discomfort following his first injury rehab assignment on Thursday night. Peacock was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 15 with a left intercostal strain.

RF George Springer was 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday’s loss to extend his season-long hitting streak to six games. Springer is batting .500 (12-for-24) during the streak and is hitting .391/.440/.543 in 12 games this month. He has reached base safely in 14 of his last 26 plate appearances.

RHP Collin McHugh posted his seventh consecutive start allowing more hits plus walks than innings pitched in Saturday’s loss to the Mariners. He surrendered eight runs on nine hits and two walks over three innings. McHugh has a 1.55 WHIP during that span.

RHP Roberto Hernandez worked four scoreless innings in relief on Saturday and recorded five strikeouts in what was the longest relief outing of his career. Hernandez, who also matched the longest relief appearance by an Astros pitcher this season, twice worked 3 2/3 innings in relief, doing so last on Sept. 3, 2013, against the Angels.