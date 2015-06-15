FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 16, 2015 / 3:47 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Brad Peacock will arrive in Houston on Monday for a re-evaluation after experiencing a setback during his rehab start Thursday night for Double-A Corpus Christi. Peacock pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain April 15.

2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) missed his second consecutive game and is day-to-day.

RF George Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Springer is batting .464 (13-for-28) during his streak and is batting .380/.436/.520 this month.

RHP Lance McCullers worked five hitless innings, issuing four walks while posting four strikeouts against Seattle. While lowering his ERA to 2.00, McCullers became the first Houston pitcher to work five hitless innings in a start since LHP Erik Bedard on July 20, 2013. At 21 years, 225 days, McCullers became the youngest pitcher to work five hitless innings in a start since RHP Phil Hughes (20 years, 311 days) did so on May 1, 2007, at Texas.

3B Luis Valbuena hit his team-leading 14th home run, a two-run shot off Mariners RHP Danny Farquhar in the fourth inning. Valbuena leads the majors with five home runs against the Mariners this season and leads the club with 33 runs scored.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.