Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Brad Peacock will arrive in Houston on Monday for a re-evaluation after experiencing a setback during his rehab start Thursday night for Double-A Corpus Christi. Peacock pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left intercostal strain April 15.

2B Jose Altuve (sore right hamstring) missed his second consecutive game and is day-to-day.

RF George Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Springer is batting .464 (13-for-28) during his streak and is batting .380/.436/.520 this month.

RHP Lance McCullers worked five hitless innings, issuing four walks while posting four strikeouts against Seattle. While lowering his ERA to 2.00, McCullers became the first Houston pitcher to work five hitless innings in a start since LHP Erik Bedard on July 20, 2013. At 21 years, 225 days, McCullers became the youngest pitcher to work five hitless innings in a start since RHP Phil Hughes (20 years, 311 days) did so on May 1, 2007, at Texas.

3B Luis Valbuena hit his team-leading 14th home run, a two-run shot off Mariners RHP Danny Farquhar in the fourth inning. Valbuena leads the majors with five home runs against the Mariners this season and leads the club with 33 runs scored.