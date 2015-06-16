Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Kyle Tucker of H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., the fifth overall pick in last week’s draft, signed with the Astros for a reported $4 million. Tucker, the younger brother of Astros OF Preston Tucker, hit .484 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs as a senior and was named the 2014-15 Gatorade Florida Baseball Player of the Year. He will be assigned to the Astros’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games by going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and three runs. It marked his second career multi-homer game (May 24, 2014, at Seattle) and his 14th multi-hit game this season. His 29 home runs in 137 career games are an Astros franchise record. Springer is batting .500 (16-for-32) with six extra-base hits during his hitting streak.

LHP Dallas Keuchel carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before surrendering a walk and a base hit in succession leading off the frame. He allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings to record his 11th quality start of the season, which matches Oakland RHP Sonny Gray for the most in the American League. Keuchel has pitched at least six innings in 25 consecutive starts, the longest such streak in the majors.

SS Carlos Correa finished 3-for-4 and recorded his second career three-hit game. He has hit safely in six of his seven games and has reached base safely in all seven. With nine hits in his first seven games, Correa joins Jose Altuve and Jimmy Paredes, both of whom did so in 2011.

RHP Samuel Deduno threw 15 pitches of live batting practice and experienced no complications from the right hip issue that arose after a Triple-A rehab start in late May. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower back strain May 14.