Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve returned to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games with right hamstring discomfort. Altuve finished 1-for-4 with a walk and a run, and he drove in the first run of the game with a first-inning single. Altuve did not run fluidly, however, so his status for the resumption of the series in Colorado remains unknown.

SS Carlos Correa finished 2-for-5 and has reached base safely in all eight games to open his career, tying a franchise record set by Jimmy Wynn in 1963 and matched by Enrique Hernandez last season. His 11 hits through his first eight games are second only to 3B Ken Caminiti, who recorded a dozen hits in 1987.

OF Colby Rasmus went on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother. Rasmus is hitting .300/.417/.500 with one homer and six RBIs in 11 games this month.

LF Domingo Santana recorded his first career hit, an RBI single in the third inning, and he added his first career stolen base in the fifth. Santana was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to replace OF Colby Rasmus, who went on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother. Santana went 0-for-17 with 14 strikeouts during his first two stints with the Astros last season. He was batting .320 with 27 extra-base hits and 38 RBIs for Fresno this season.

3B Luis Valbuena homered twice Tuesday, his second multi-homer game of the season and the third of his career. With 16 home runs, he matched his career high set last season with the Cubs. His 16 homers through 66 team games are the most for the Astros since Lance Berkman hit 19 in 2008.