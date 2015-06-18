Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve left in the bottom of the third due to right hamstring discomfort, which forced him to miss three games recently.

2B Jose Altuve left the game Wednesday in the bottom of the third with right hamstring discomfort. He grounded out in the first and second innings. Altuve returned to action Tuesday after missing the previous three games with the same injury. Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday, “He didn’t look great yesterday. Today, I didn’t want to see anymore. We’ve got to be so cautious with him, especially here at the high altitude. I want to err on the side of caution with him. He’s not going to play tomorrow. He wasn’t going to play tomorrow anyway, but we can’t afford to mess around with Jose.”

RF George Springer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and extended his season-high hitting streak to 10 games, one game short of his career-best streak from May 17-29, 2014. During his current streak, Springer is hitting .476 (20-for-42) with two homers and five RBIs.

SS Carlos Correa went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run homer and three RBIs. He has multiple hits in each of his past three games and has hit safely in eight of nine major league games since his call-up. He has reached base in all nine games, making him the third Astros player to do so. Enrique Hernandez reached base safely in his first 10 career games in 2014, and Jimmy Wynn reached base in his first 12 career games in 1963. Correa is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with two doubles, three homers, seven RBIs and five runs.

DH Evan Gattis is a middle-of-the-order force for the Houston Astros. However, he is also the primary designated hitter, which left manager A.J. Hinch with a decision as the team came to Coors Field for two games where there would be no DH. Hinch opted for defense over offense and left Hinch out of his lineup Wednesday, and the move worked. Houston still hit four home runs and beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4.

RHP Pat Neshek retired the two batters he faced in the seventh to end the inning after coming in with a runner on second base. He has not allowed a run in 19 of his past 20 outings and has not yielded a hit in six of his past seven. In 28 appearances this season, Neshek is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA, two walks and 22 strikeouts.