Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve is listed day-to-day with right hamstring discomfort, but the Astros are being very careful with him.

RF George Springer went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 11 games. During the streak, Springer is batting .468 (22-for-47). He also had an 11-game hitting streak from May 17-29, 2014.

RHP Colin McHugh pitched six innings, the final five scoreless after giving up Carlos Gonzalez’s three-run homer in the first. McHugh allowed a career-high-tying five walks -- he last did that June 8, 2014, at Minnesota. Only one of the five batters McHugh walked ended up scoring -- DJ LeMahieu on Gonzalez’s homer. “I kind of was able to find my four-seam fastball a little bit more up in the zone, just to be able to challenge guys a little bit better,” McHugh said. “But all day they got on base until the fifth. I think it was the first clean inning I had.”

SS Carlos Correa went 1-for-4 with a walk and a career-high three stolen bases, giving him 15 hits overall, a franchise record for a player’s first 10 career games. He has hit safely in nine of 10 games, and he became the second-youngest player in the past 100 seasons with three stolen bases in game at 20 years, 269 days. The youngest was Rickey Henderson at 20 years, 241 days.

OF Colby Rasmus might return to the Astros on Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch said. Rasmus went on the bereavement list Tuesday due to the death of his grandmother. A player on the bereavement list must stay on it for at least three and no more than seven days.

OF Domingo Santana hit his first career homer, a three-run shot while pinch-hitting in the eighth to give the Astros an 8-3 lead on their way to an 8-4 win over Colorado. The homer came on a 2-1 curveball from Scott Oberg. Santana said, “I was looking for a heater away. He hung me that curveball, and I saw it pretty good. I was telling myself, ‘Look for the pitch up.’ And I saw it up and I took a good swing at it.” Santana went 0-for-17 last year with the Astros in his first six games in the big leagues. Houston recalled him Tuesday when OF Colby Rasmus went on the bereavement list, and Santana was able to savor his first hit in the majors by going 1-for-3 that night. Now, he can relish trotting around the bases after hitting his first home run.