#Intel
June 21, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve was not in the lineup Friday, marking the second day in a row that he’s been shelved because of his sore hamstring.

CF George Springer didn’t wait long to give the Astros a 1-0 lead Friday night. He sent the first pitch of the game over the leftfield fence for the first leadoff homer of his career. It also extended Springer’s career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to make his first start against Seattle of 2015 on Saturday after dominating the Mariners in four starts against them last season. Keuchel was 3-1 with a 2.17 ERA against Seattle last season, having limited Mariners hitters to a .198 batting average.

OF Jake Marisnick was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday because of a sore hamstring. Marisnick is hitting .245 this season with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

RHP Lance McCullers, in his second consecutive start against Seattle, had a much rougher outing than he did during last Sunday’s 13-0 win. On Friday night, McCullers gave up six hits and five runs, three of which were earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He hadn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his previous six career starts.

OF Colby Rasmus was activated from the bereavement list and was in the dugout for Friday’s game in Seattle. He came on to pinch hit in the ninth and accounted for the final out of the 5-2 loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
