Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vincent Velasquez, a 23-year-old rookie, is scheduled to make his third career start Sunday afternoon in Seattle. Velasquez threw five scoreless innings in his June 10 major-league debut but was roughed up for seven hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings his last time out. He did not get a decision in either outing.

2B Jose Altuve was sidelined by a right hamstring injury for the third consecutive game. Altuve came out of Wednesday’s game after three innings and has not played since then. The Houston Chronicle reported that Altuve worked out for a trainer and manager A.J. Hinch before Saturdays game but was not cleared to start.

RF George Springer extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a third-inning single on Saturday. He went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .444 (24-for-54) during the streak and .412 (7-for-17) during the current road trip.

LHP Dallas Keuchel had his worst outing of the season. He allowed season highs of three home runs, five runs and four walks in a 6-3 loss to Seattle. Afterward, Keuchel said he was having trouble getting a good grip on the ball in the first two innings. He has now given up three home runs five times in his career, with the last one coming July 27, 2013, before the Mariners went deep three times Saturday. Keuchel is 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA in June.

3B Luis Valbuena hit his 17th home run of the season and his sixth against the Mariners in Saturday’s 6-3 loss. His two-out solo shot gave the Astros a 2-0 lead.