Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez only lasted 3 1/3 innings in his third career start, even though he only gave up one run Sunday. Velasquez threw 93 pitches, 43 of which came during an erratic first inning, and was charged with two hits and four walks in his Safeco Field debut.

2B Jose Altuve continues to rest his sore right hamstring. He sat out Sunday’s game, marking the fourth day in a row that the All-Star has been sidelined.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer has been pretty solid since coming off his second stint on the disabled list earlier this month. He’s earned wins in each of his past two starts as Oberholtzer heads into his sixth start of the season Monday at Los Angeles.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with a leadoff single in the first. Springer hit a 3-2 pitch up the middle and came around to score Houston’s first run. He added another single in the fifth and a solo homer in the ninth and is now hitting .458 (27 of 59) during the streak -- the AL’s second-longest streak (Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis, 16 games).

2B Marwin Gonzalez has filled in pretty admirably for Jose Altuve. He extended his hitting streak to seven games with a sixth-inning single Sunday and went 1-for-4 in the win.

CF Colby Rasmus has given Houston’s offense a boost since coming off the bereavement list. He had two more hits Sunday, including a seventh-inning homer that broke the game open. “It definitely feels good, whether it’s me or anyone on my team, to get a home run in that situation,” he said.

LF Domingo Santana had a pretty non-descript plate appearance in Sunday’s fourth inning, but it was notable because he drew a walk -- the first base on balls the Astros had against Seattle starters all series. Before that walk, Houston had gone 17 innings, and 65 plate appearances, against the Mariners’ starting pitching without drawing a free pass in the series. For the sake of comparison, Seattle hitters walked 11 times against Houston’s starting pitchers in the series.