Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 24, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Jose Altuve returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous four games and seven of nine because of a sore right hamstring.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings Monday against the Angels. The only runs he allowed came on a fifth-inning home run by Angels 1B Albert Pujols, with Oberholtzer getting himself in trouble by issuing a two-out walk to CF Mike Trout before Pujols came to the plate.

CF George Springer went 0-for-4 Monday against the Angels, ending his career-best hitting streak at 14 games. Despite the hitless game, Springer leads the majors in batting during June at .388 (33-for-85).

RHP Collin McHugh will start Tuesday against the Angels. McHugh beat the Rockies in his last start, giving up three runs in six innings. He is 2-2 with a 2.03 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

