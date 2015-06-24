Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Collin McHugh went eight innings, gave up two runs and nine hits and earned the victory over the Angels Tuesday night. The only runs McHugh gave up came on a two-out, two-run single by LF Efren Navarro in the fourth inning.

SS Carlos Correa has 20 hits in his first 15 major league games since being called up June 8, setting an Astros record. Two players in Astros history previously held the record of 19 hits in their first 15 career games -- Josh Anderson (2007) and Doug Rader (1967). He had a single, double and three-run homer against the Angels on Tuesday, coming a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. “No,” Correa answered when asked if he was upset he didn’t hit for the cycle. “It’s not about hitting for the cycle, it’s about helping your team win the game and we were able to get the win. It was a great day.”

RHP Lance McCullers will start Wednesday against the Angels. McCullers gave up a career-high five runs (three earned) in his last start, going 4 1/3 innings in a loss to Seattle. It will be the first career start against the Angels for the 21-year-old.

3B Luis Valbuena has nearly as many home runs (19) as singles (22). He leads the Astros in home runs but is hitting just .195. Only two players in major league history have finished a season with more homers than singles -- Barry Bonds (2001) and Mark McGwire (1995, ‘98, ‘99, 2001). “It doesn’t feel like the guy is hitting under .200,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s a productive player. Batting average is batting average and everybody wants it to be higher, but you can’t argue with 19 homers.”