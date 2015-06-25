Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF George Springer got most of the day off Wednesday after playing in every Astros game since May 12. He is hitless in his past nine at-bats since Monday, when his 14-game hitting streak ended. He entered the game in the ninth inning Wednesday as a pinch runner and immediately was picked off. He batted once in the game, striking out in the 11th inning.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will start Thursday’s game against the Yankees. Keuchel is coming off his worst start of the season, when he gave up a season-high five runs in a loss to the Mariners. In his only career start against the Yankees, Keuchel gave up three runs in eight innings but got the loss.

RHP Will Harris ranks second in the majors in opponents’ batting average (.097), allowing just 11 hits in 34 2/3 innings pitched. Left-handed batters are hitting only .074 (4-for-54) against him.

RHP Lance McCullers got a no-decision Wednesday against the Angels after giving up one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six. The Angels’ only run against him came on a sacrifice fly by C Chris Iannetta in the fourth inning.