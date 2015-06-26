Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two steals and three runs. It marked his 24th multi-hit game of the season and the first multi-double and multi-steal game in the majors since Steve Pearce had one for the Orioles on July 3, 2014, against Texas. Altuve has two career multi-steal, multi-double games, tied for the most in club history with Cesar Cedeno and Derek Bell.

LHP Dallas Keuchel tossed his third career shutout and second this season, limiting the Yankees to six hits and one walk while striking out a career-high 12. Two of his career shutouts have come against the Yankees. He became the first pitcher to record 12 strikeouts in a shutout of the Yankees since Chris Carpenter did so for the Blue Jays on Sept. 4, 2001. Keuchel has worked at least six innings in a majors-best 27 consecutive starts.

DH Evan Gattis drove in a pair of runs, upping his team-leading RBI total to 45. The Astros improved to 18-6 when Gattis records an RBI, and his 15th multi-RBI game this season has him tied for second in the American League with Athletics C Stephen Vogt, behind Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista (16).

RHP Scott Feldman threw off a bullpen mound Thursday and he continues to progress following surgery May 29 to repair a torn right medial meniscus. Feldman has been on the disabled list since May 27.