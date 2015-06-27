Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez posted the longest outing of his career, working 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. He became the 10th pitcher all time to record a no-decision in each of his first four career starts.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his 15th infield hit of the season, which ranks third in the American League. Since making his debut in 2012, Altuve ranks tied for fourth in the majors in infield hits. He joined Reds CF Billy Hamilton by recording a stolen base in a third consecutive game.

1B Jon Singleton was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he hit .280/.387/.553 with 17 home runs in 70 games. His 66 RBIs are tied for the most in the minors along with Class A Lancaster 1B A.J. Reed. Singleton hit .168/.285/.335 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games as a rookie last season, striking out 134 times in 362 plate appearances.

RHP Chad Qualls landed on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to June 25) with a pinched nerve in his neck. Qualls is 1-4 with a 5.11 ERA and four saves in 29 appearances, including 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA this month.