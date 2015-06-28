Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after being ejected in the second inning for throwing at Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez. Oberholtzer allowed six runs on four hits, including two home runs, and three walks over 1 1/3 innings. Oberholtzer had allowed no more than three earned runs in any of his previous six starts this season.

CF George Springer snapped an 0-for-17 skid with an RBI single in the second inning. He also walked twice, bringing his total to 40 walks. Springer has seven multi-walk games, which ranks second on the club.

SS Carlos Correa finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and became one of eight shortstops in the last 50 seasons to reach base in 17 of his first 19 games. His five home runs and 12 extra-base hits are a 19-game franchise record.

CF Colby Rasmus was a late scrub due to a skin infection brought on by a bite or a scratch. Rasmus expects to return to the lineup Sunday. Rasmus is batting .321 in his last 15 starts and has an .810 OPS in 19 games this month.