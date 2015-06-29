FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 30, 2015 / 3:41 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi. Feliz made one appearance with the team earlier this season, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout in one inning of work against the White Sox on May 31. He provides depth for a staff down one starter following the demotion of LHP Brett Oberholtzer to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday night.

RHP Collin McHugh worked eight innings for a second consecutive start, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. McHugh has posted consecutive starts of eight innings for the first time in his career and is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA over his last three appearances.

SS Carlos Correa hit two doubles on Sunday and became the first shortstop since 1914 to record nine doubles in his first 20 career games. Correa also joined Rusty Staub (1963), Jeff Bagwell (1991) and George Springer (2014) as the only players in club history to reach base safely in 18 of their first 20 games in the majors.

RHP Scott Feldman will throw a simulated game on Tuesday or Wednesday and is likely to be sent on a rehab assignment depending upon the results. Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 27 following surgery on his torn right medial meniscus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.