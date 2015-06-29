Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi. Feliz made one appearance with the team earlier this season, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout in one inning of work against the White Sox on May 31. He provides depth for a staff down one starter following the demotion of LHP Brett Oberholtzer to Triple-A Fresno on Saturday night.

RHP Collin McHugh worked eight innings for a second consecutive start, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. McHugh has posted consecutive starts of eight innings for the first time in his career and is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA over his last three appearances.

SS Carlos Correa hit two doubles on Sunday and became the first shortstop since 1914 to record nine doubles in his first 20 career games. Correa also joined Rusty Staub (1963), Jeff Bagwell (1991) and George Springer (2014) as the only players in club history to reach base safely in 18 of their first 20 games in the majors.

RHP Scott Feldman will throw a simulated game on Tuesday or Wednesday and is likely to be sent on a rehab assignment depending upon the results. Feldman was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 27 following surgery on his torn right medial meniscus.