Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve smacked a solo home run leading off the third inning, tying his career high for homers with his seventh. Altuve also hit seven home runs in 2012 and 2014. He has hit safely in all eight games since returning to the lineup after missing four consecutive games with right hamstring discomfort. Altuve is batting .333 with two homers during that streak.

OF Jake Marisnick completed agility drills and continues to progress in dealing with a left hamstring strain that landed him on the 15-day disabled list on June 19. Marisnick will continue to participate in baseball activities and is on target to be sent out for a rehab assignment.

RHP Lance McCullers earned his fourth win of the season, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings. His 58 strikeouts are the second most by an Astros pitcher through their first nine career games, behind Tom Griffin (60 in 1969). McCullers closed June with a 2.11 ERA in six starts, the lowest ERA in June by a rookie since Darryl Kile posted a 1.80 ERA in 1991.

1B Chris Carter belted a solo home run in the fifth inning, his 99th career home run and 80th with the Astros since the start of the 2013 season. Carter, whose blast to center field carried 421 feet, has hit two home runs on this homestand, the first coming against the Yankees on June 27.