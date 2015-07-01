Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF George Springer smacked his 13th home run of the season in the third inning, a two-run shot off Royals LHP Danny Duffy. It marked his 33rd career home run, becoming just the 14th player since 2000 with as many home runs in his first 152 career games. Springer also recorded his 42nd walk, which ranks fourth in the American League.

LHP Dallas Keuchel worked eight shutout innings and became the first Astros pitcher to record 10 wins prior to the All-Star Game since RHP Roy Oswalt went 12-7 in 2005. Keuchel extended his scoreless innings streak to 18 innings and has worked at least six innings in 28 consecutive starts, the longest such streak in the majors.

Manager A.J. Hinch gave SS Carlos Correa the day off, the first time Correa was not in the starting lineup since he made his debut June 8.

Astros RHP Dan Straily will make his season debut on Friday in Boston. Acquired from the Cubs on Jan. 19 along with 3B Luis Valbuena, Straily has spent the entire season with Triple A Fresno, compiling a 6-6 record and 4.06 ERA. He will make at minimum two starts with the club prior to the All-Star Game.

OF Jake Marisnick will began a rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Fresno in El Paso. Marisnick had been on the 15-day disabled list since June 19 with a left hamstring strain.

RHP Scott Feldman threw a three-inning simulated game against OF Jake Marisnick and 1B Jon Singleton and is prepared to depart for a rehab assignment. Feldman will throw a bullpen session later this week before pitching with an affiliate sometime this weekend. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 27 following right knee surgery.