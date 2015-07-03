Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Alex Presley had his contract purchased to fill the roster vacancy created when the Astros placed OF George Springer on the disabled list. Presley, 29, was hitting .308/.345/.392 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 10 steals in 64 games for Triple-A Fresno this season.

RHP Brad Peacock was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the Astros’ 40-man roster for OF Alex Presley. Peacock is sidelined due to a left intercostal strain.

OF George Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a broken right wrist, and he is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.