FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 4, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Alex Presley had his contract purchased to fill the roster vacancy created when the Astros placed OF George Springer on the disabled list. Presley, 29, was hitting .308/.345/.392 with two homers, 10 RBIs and 10 steals in 64 games for Triple-A Fresno this season.

RHP Brad Peacock was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the Astros’ 40-man roster for OF Alex Presley. Peacock is sidelined due to a left intercostal strain.

OF George Springer was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a broken right wrist, and he is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.