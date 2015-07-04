Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve provided a scare for his team when he was hit by a pitch to start the 10th inning. The Astros lost center fielder George Springer to a broken wrist from a hit by pitch on Wednesday, but this pitch hit muscle and not bone. Altuve had three hits, a two-run single and two runs scored in the victory and is 17-for-43 with seven RBIs and 12 runs scored during an 11-game hitting streak.

RHP Collin McHugh takes a three-game winning streak to the mound and seeks his 10th win of the season when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series in Boston on Saturday. McHugh, 9-3 after beating the Yankees in his last start, is 1-0 in one strong career start against the Red Sox.

SS Carlos Correa continued his productive big league debut Friday night, with three hits, including a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning and then a go-ahead RBI single in a four-run 10th. He is batting .300 with six homers and 17 RBIs in his 23-game major league career.

RHP Dan Straily, making his first major league appearance of the season after going 6-6 in Triple-A, was given a 5-2 lead thanks to a five-run fourth inning but could make it through five. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) and striking out seven in the no-decision.

OF Jake Marisnick, on the DL with a hamstring strain, was to be re-evaluated to see if he returns during the series in Boston or after the Astros move on to Cleveland.

DH Jon Singleton collected his first three major league RBIs of the season in Friday’s win. He went just 1-for-6 but also led a double steal that produced the final run of the four-run 10th.

RHP Scott Feldman, on the disabled list with a torn meniscus, will make the first of at least two rehab starts at Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday.

OF Colby Rasmus, out since June 26 with a skin infection, was hopeful for a return to the lineup this weekend at Fenway Park.