Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Jose Altuve was one of the few bright spots for the Astros on Saturday. The talented second baseman went 1-for- 4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single and later came around to score Houston’s only run on INF Luis Valbuena’s single to center. Altuve is batting .409 (18-for-44) with 12 runs and seven RBIs during the streak.

RHP Collin McHugh didn’t live up to expectations on Saturday. The right-hander had his three-game winning streak snapped and was denied his 10th victory of the season. McHugh gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over 5 1/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

OF Jake Marisnick was activated from the disabled list. Marisnick, batting .245 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this season, missed the Astros’ last 15 games because of a hamstring injury.

C Hank Conger (1-for-3) was one of only five Astros to record a hit against Red Sox starting RHP Clay Buchholz in his complete game performance Saturday. The catcher knows a thing or two about good pitching, and that’s exactly what he saw from Boston’s ace. ”Nothing’s straight,“ Conger said. ”Everything is going away or coming into you.

OF Colby Rasmus struck out three times Saturday, but the center fielder was simply happy to be back playing baseball. Rasmus, batting .244 in 64 games in 2015, missed six games and was hospitalized because of a skin infection caused by a bug bite. “He looks fine and he was moving around fine,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

OF Domingo Santana was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for OF Jake Marisnick. Santana has a .256 batting average with two home runs and eight RBIs in 14 games this year.