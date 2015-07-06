Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve, getting a day as the DH, extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games (one shy of his career high) with a seventh-inning single. He then swiped his 24th base of the season, tops in the American League.

LHP Dallas Keuchel continues his Cy Young Award-worthy (to this point) season when he faces the Indians in the opener of a four-game series in Cleveland on Monday night. Keuchel is 10-3 on the year and hasn’t allowed a run in either of his last two starts, his scoreless-inning streak at 17. He has gone at least six innings in 28 straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Houston pitcher since Brett Myers had 32 in a row in 2009 and 2010. He beat the Indians on Opening Day and is 2-0 lifetime against Cleveland, the team he beat for his first major league win on June 23, 2012.

2B Marwin Gonzalez, playing with Jose Altuve getting a day as the DH, delivered singles his first two times up and made a nifty play to keep the game tied in the fifth inning. Going to his right, he gloved a sharp grounder off the bat of Xander Bogaerts and threw home to get Ryan Hanigan, with the help of C Jason Castro catching the short-hop throw and making the tag.

SS Carlos Correa had three hits, including a two-run game-tying home run in the seventh innings. The homer made up for his previous inning, when his throwing error, his second error of the series and only his third in 25 major league games, led to two unearned Red Sox runs that snapped a 1-1 tie. He has seven homers and 19 RBIs and has already posted six three-hit games.

OF Jake Marisnick, on the DL with a hamstring strain, was activated and in center field Sunday. In his first at-bat Sunday, he tried a drag bunt with runners at second and third and two outs in the second inning and the ball hit him for an out. In the bottom of the inning, he threw Hanley Ramirez out at third base as Ramirez tried to go first to third on a single -- the throw coming in on a fly. He then singled home a run in the fourth and, in the sixth, he saved two runs with an outstanding catch of a Brock Holt drive in left-center that was followed by him running into the scoreboard at Fenway Park.

RHP Chad Qualls, on the DL since June 25 with a pinched nerve in his neck, threw a bullpen session in Boston and is closing in on a rehab assignment.

RHP Scott Feldman, on the disabled list with a torn meniscus, on Sunday made the first of an expected two rehab starts for Double-A Corpus Christi. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks in three innings. Feldman struck out three.

RHP Lance McCullers battled through five innings of one-run ball at Fenway Park on Sunday. His final inning saw the Red Sox place runners on second and third with nobody out, but the rookie pitched out of the jam to keep the game tied 1-1. He allowed seven hits and 10 baserunners, both highs for his brief major league career, and his ERA dropped from 2.19 to 2.16 with his third straight one-run start. “It wasn’t his best day, and he still got through five with one run,” said manager A.J. Hinch.

OF Domingo Santana was sent to Triple-A to make room for Jake Marisnick. Santana is hitting .256 with two homers and eight RBIs in 39 at-bats with the big league club.