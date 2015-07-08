Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Vince Velasquez, who will start Tuesday against Cleveland, has five no-decisions in his first five big league starts. That ties the major league record. It has also been done by RHP Hideo Nomo (1995), RHP Marc Valdes (1995-1996) and RHP Chris Brock (1997).

2B Jose Altuve was voted by the fans onto the American League All-Star team as the starter. He is the first Houston player voted into the game as a starter since Lance Berkman in 2008. Altuve was 2-for-4 Monday, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, matching his career high set last year.

DH Evan Gattis had an RBI single in the Astros’ four-run first inning. Gattis has 51 RBIs on the season, and his 49 RBIs since April 26 are the most in the American League during that span.

RHP Chad Qualls (pinched nerve in neck) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday. Qualls has been sidelined since June 25.